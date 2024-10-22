Dan Campbell Gives Latest On Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson

With the Detroit Lions’ defense taking a significant hit after Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the search for Hutchinson’s replacement during his weekly appearance on Costa & Jansen with Heather on Tuesday morning. Campbell revealed that general manager Brad Holmes has been actively working on finding a player who can step in and help the Lions' defensive line.

“Brad’s been grinding on this, ever since last week,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “He’s been going and looking at really everything that could potentially be available. And so much of it is the: making the calls. First of all, who do you like on tape? Who is worth something? And it’s not just because somebody says they’re a good player. You’ve got to put your own eyes on it and do the homework.”

Campbell emphasized that the search for a replacement isn’t just about finding a talented player. The team must also consider other important factors, such as how much football the player has left, their salary, and how it could impact the Lions’ ability to re-sign their own players next season.

“How much value are you going to have to give up? So all of that stuff plays into it, but believe us, we’re looking,” Campbell added. “Brad’s on it, and we’ll find somebody that fits us and brings something. Like I said, a complementary piece that helps that D-line.”

When asked how involved he is in the process of acquiring a new player, Campbell explained that while Holmes does most of the legwork, he is consulted before any serious decisions are made.

“When (conversations) get serious, he’s like, ‘Check this out,’ and I do. Because he wants to know that I agree with it,” Campbell said. “If there’s somebody that he likes, and it’s worth it, then that’s when I know it’s serious, and I check it out, and, man, if I like it, we’re all good. If it’s something that I don’t like, he’s not going to force it on me. That’s not how we work.”

Campbell also hinted that discussions about potential replacements have already begun.

“Yeah, he’s asked me to check something out. A couple things,” Campbell confirmed.

As the trade deadline approaches, Lions fans can rest assured that Campbell and Holmes are working hard to find a suitable replacement for Hutchinson and continue their strong 2024 campaign.