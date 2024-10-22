fb
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Gives Latest On Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Latest On Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

With the Detroit Lions’ defense taking a significant hit after Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the search for Hutchinson’s replacement during his weekly appearance on Costa & Jansen with Heather on Tuesday morning. Campbell revealed that general manager Brad Holmes has been actively working on finding a player who can step in and help the Lions' defensive line.

Dan Campbell divulges which Detroit Lions players will suit up vs. Minnesota Vikings Dan Campbell pumps brakes Dan Campbell gives unfortunate injury update Dan Campbell discusses key to beating San Francisco 49ers Aidan Hutchinson Kerby Joseph

“Brad’s been grinding on this, ever since last week,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “He’s been going and looking at really everything that could potentially be available. And so much of it is the: making the calls. First of all, who do you like on tape? Who is worth something? And it’s not just because somebody says they’re a good player. You’ve got to put your own eyes on it and do the homework.”

Campbell emphasized that the search for a replacement isn’t just about finding a talented player. The team must also consider other important factors, such as how much football the player has left, their salary, and how it could impact the Lions’ ability to re-sign their own players next season.

“How much value are you going to have to give up? So all of that stuff plays into it, but believe us, we’re looking,” Campbell added. “Brad’s on it, and we’ll find somebody that fits us and brings something. Like I said, a complementary piece that helps that D-line.”

When asked how involved he is in the process of acquiring a new player, Campbell explained that while Holmes does most of the legwork, he is consulted before any serious decisions are made.

“When (conversations) get serious, he’s like, ‘Check this out,’ and I do. Because he wants to know that I agree with it,” Campbell said. “If there’s somebody that he likes, and it’s worth it, then that’s when I know it’s serious, and I check it out, and, man, if I like it, we’re all good. If it’s something that I don’t like, he’s not going to force it on me. That’s not how we work.”

Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Sets the Tone Brad Holmes Was Prepared Brad Holmes Discusses Lions Wide Receivers Post-Josh Reynolds Departure Detroit Lions 2024 Offseason

Campbell also hinted that discussions about potential replacements have already begun.

“Yeah, he’s asked me to check something out. A couple things,” Campbell confirmed.

As the trade deadline approaches, Lions fans can rest assured that Campbell and Holmes are working hard to find a suitable replacement for Hutchinson and continue their strong 2024 campaign.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Comments on Jameson Williams Suspension
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Article sucks on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Joe nameth on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Rev on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Spanky on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Matt on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Bob on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions