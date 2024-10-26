fb
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Major Love To Potential Lions Trade Candidate

By W.G. Brady
Dan Campbell recently spoke highly of Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry, a player who has been linked to the Detroit Lions as a potential trade target following Aidan Hutchinson's injury.

When asked about Landry's skills, Campbell didn’t hold back his praise, emphasizing the 28-year-old’s athleticism and technique on the edge. “Landry’s got the quickness and speed. He’s an outstanding rusher, too; he can dip, rip, and leverage – the whole thing,” Campbell noted. With Landry’s agility and Pro Bowl pedigree, it’s easy to see why he would be an ideal addition to the Lions' lineup.

As Detroit evaluates options to bolster their pass rush, Landry’s skill set aligns perfectly with what the Lions could use in Hutchinson’s absence. Landry has been a reliable playmaker for the Titans, reaching double-digit sacks in his last two full seasons. Known for his explosive first step and relentless drive, Landry’s attributes could bring a new level of aggressiveness to the Lions' front line.

A former Pro Bowler, Landry is signed through the 2027 season, offering both immediate impact and long-term potential for any team that acquires him. His speed off the edge and ability to handle diverse pass-rushing techniques would bring an immediate boost to the Lions' defense, which is currently navigating the challenge of replacing their top pass rusher.

