Dan Campbell Gives Motivational Message Following Heartbreaking Defeat To Commanders

Following the Detroit Lions' heartbreaking playoff exit to the Washington Commanders, head coach Dan Campbell took time on Monday to reflect on the team’s performance, their growth throughout the season, and the lessons learned from their failure.

Campbell emphasized that while falling short of their goals was disappointing, it is a necessary part of the journey for a team that is striving for greatness. He stressed that failure, when approached the right way, can be a powerful motivator for future success.

“Failure Makes You Stronger”

“When you have the right guys and you're made the right way, failure only makes you stronger, and you come back better. I believe that. Unfortunately, I've had a ton of those,” Campbell said. He believes that experiencing hardship and failure is essential for growth, and the tough moments only serve to strengthen a team. “The hard things, when you have success on a certain level, and trying to reload and do it again, that’s why I think what New England did for years, and Bill Belichick, I mean, that is unbelievable,” Campbell added. He cited the success of the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick as a model for sustained excellence, acknowledging the challenge of keeping a team competitive year after year.

Two Goals Met, But Still Hungry for More

Despite the tough loss, Campbell took solace in the fact that the team had achieved two of their primary goals for the season. “We met two of those goals this year, and, in a sense, went above and beyond where we were a year ago,” he said. However, Campbell acknowledged that they still fell short of their ultimate goal, and the loss is a motivating force. “But yet, we didn’t get any further, and man, that’s disappointing,” Campbell admitted, underscoring the hunger for more.

A Motivating Message from Amon-Ra St. Brown

Campbell revealed that his players are just as driven by the loss, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sending him a text at 4 a.m. after the game. “I got a text from (Amon-Ra) St. Brown at four o’clock in the morning after that game, you know. So, I know the guys it eats away at, and they’re the right guys, they’re our guys for a reason,” Campbell shared. The message serves as a reminder that the team is unified in their pursuit of success and that their resilience will propel them forward.

Dan Campbell is Looking Ahead with Hope

While the Lions' playoff run ended prematurely, Campbell remains optimistic about the future. “That’s what will always give me hope and let me know, we’re only going to be better, we’re going to come back stronger, we’re going to learn from this,” he said. Campbell views the loss as “more fuel on the fire,” fueling the team's motivation for next season.

The Lions’ journey may have ended sooner than they hoped, but their growth and determination will shape the team’s future. With the right players and the right mindset, Campbell is confident that they’ll come back stronger and more determined to reach their ultimate goal.