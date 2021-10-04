Dan Campbell gives not-so-great injury update for Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow

When it rains, it pours.

On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and when asked if OT Taylor Decker would be ready to suit up for the Lions Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Cambell said it was not looking good.

“I think it’s highly unlikely,” Campbell said.

In addition to being without Decker for another week, Campbell also believes the Lions will be without All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, who left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury.

“He’s got basically a version of turf toe right now,” Campbell told reporters. “We’ll know a lot more this afternoon with him. I would say he’s probably going to be out though.”

Being without their two best linemen is not ideal for a Lions team that lacks a lot of talent.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Lions Media Availability: Oct. 4, 2021 | Dan Campbell" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xThxo21GKuI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>