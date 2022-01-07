in Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell gives perfect analogy for what Detroit Lions are building

The future looks bright

10 Views 3 Votes

When you look at the Detroit Lions 2021 record in a vacuum, it’s easy to come to the conclusion that it has been a disaster of a season.

But when you look deeper, you will quickly realize that what Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions coaching staff have done this season has been pretty darn amazing.

On Friday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave the perfect analogy for what the Lions are trying to build.

“We’re in the Arctic Ocean but we’re headed to the Caribbean,” Campbell said.

Get your swimsuits ready, Lions’ fans!

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Dan Campbell gives injury update on QB Jared Goff ahead of game vs. Packers