Dan Campbell gives promising update on Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have been without QB Jared Goff but it sounds like there is a chance they get him back for their final game against the Green Bay Packers.
On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a promising update on Goff.
The first injury report of the week will be released later this afternoon so stay tuned.
Dan Campbell said Jared Goff will take reps in today's modified practice, said Goff looked "promising" in Tuesday workout
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 5, 2022
