Dan Campbell Gives Sam LaPorta Injury Update

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had a standout performance during Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans, posting a season-high 66 yards on three receptions, including a touchdown. LaPorta’s performance was a bright spot for the Lions’ offense, especially as they made their comeback in the second half.

However, in the third quarter, LaPorta suffered a shoulder injury. The injury occurred during a key play, and LaPorta was immediately taken out of the game, being officially declared questionable to return.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on LaPorta’s injury. While Campbell didn’t go into specifics about the severity of the injury, LaPorta was seen wearing a sling on his arm as he left the locker room, signaling that it could be more than just a minor setback.

“I don’t know how significant it will be, (but) it’s not something like—this is not, ‘He’s going to be out four weeks,’” Campbell said as quoted by Fan Sided. “Maybe, he might miss this week. We’ll see. He’s got a little sprain in here (pointing to his own shoulder/neck) kinda the AC joint. He tried to go back in and it wasn’t quite right. It didn’t quite feel right. So we’ll get it checked tomorrow, we’ll see where it’s at, see how significant it is, and just take it day-to-day.”

What’s Next for the Lions?

The Lions will continue to evaluate LaPorta over the next few days to determine the extent of the shoulder injury and whether it will impact his availability for the upcoming games. With a critical stretch of games ahead, the team will be hoping that LaPorta’s injury is nothing more than a temporary setback.

In the meantime, the Lions will rely on their depth at the tight end position, with players like Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra ready to step up if needed. The team will continue to monitor LaPorta’s recovery closely, as they prepare for their next challenge on the schedule.

With the Lions currently sitting at 8-1, LaPorta’s health will be crucial as they look to continue their strong run in the NFC. Stay tuned for more updates as the team assesses his injury moving forward.