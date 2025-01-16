fb
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Kevin Zeitler Update

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Thursday, Dan Campbell addressed the media regarding the Detroit Lions' injury report, providing a concerning update on Kevin Zeitler. The veteran guard, who has been a staple of Detroit’s offensive line, will not practice today as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. This is concerning as the Lions are just two days away from facing the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Kevin Zeitler comments

Zeitler's absence could be a significant blow to the Lions' offensive line, especially as they face a tough Washington defense in the playoffs. If Zeitler is unable to go, rookie Christian Mahogany is expected to step in at right guard.

The Big Picture: Mahogany's Potential Playoff Debut

If Zeitler cannot play, Mahogany, a rookie who has shown promise during his limited opportunities, will be called upon to protect quarterback Jared Goff and help establish the running game. While Mahogany has impressed in practice, the playoff environment will be a whole new challenge for the young lineman.

With the stakes higher than ever, the Lions will need all hands on deck. Zeitler’s potential absence is a tough break, but if Mahogany steps up, it could be a defining moment for the rookie and the team as they push forward in the playoffs.

The Bottom Line: A Waiting Game for Zeitler's Status

As of now, it remains uncertain whether Kevin Zeitler will be able to play in Saturday's game. The Lions will continue to monitor his condition and provide updates as the week progresses. If Zeitler is unable to go, the team will look to Mahogany to fill the void in what promises to be a high-stakes playoff game.

