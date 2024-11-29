Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Malcolm Rodriguez Injury Update

The Detroit Lions' 23-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears came at a cost, with several key defensive players leaving the game due to injuries. Among them, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter, causing significant concern for the team moving forward.

Malcolm Rodriguez Injury a Concern for Lions’ Defense

Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the injured players after the game, and it was clear that Malcolm Rodriguez's injury was the one on his mind. “I think Rodrigo is the one that could be the worst,” Campbell said via the Detroit News. “And I don't know how significant it'll be just yet, but he's the one I fear a little bit, could be down (for extended time).”

Rodriguez, a key defensive piece for the Lions, will be closely monitored in the coming days as the team looks to assess the severity of his knee injury. Losing Rodriguez for an extended period would be a tough blow to a defense that has relied on his playmaking ability.

Other Defensive Injuries to Paschal and Onwuzurike

In addition to Malcolm Rodriguez’s injury, the Lions also saw defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike exit the game with injuries. Paschal went down with a knee injury after helping force a second three-and-out early in the game. He was escorted to the locker room and downgraded to out early in the third quarter. Onwuzurike suffered a hamstring injury on one of the final plays of the second quarter and was also ruled out in the third quarter.

Despite the injuries to Paschal and Onwuzurike, Campbell remained optimistic. “I feel like it'll be OK,” Campbell said about their injuries. “It could be a little bit. They could be down for a little bit.”

Looking Ahead

As the Lions continue their push for the playoffs, the team will likely face challenges if Malcolm Rodriguez’s injury proves to be serious. Campbell’s comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding his status, but the Lions will rely on their depth and adaptability to weather the storm. With Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike’s injuries also being assessed, the defensive line's health will be a major focus as the team prepares for upcoming games.