Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the New York Jets to move to 7-7 on the season, but they lost starting safety DeShon Elliott when he was forced to leave the game win an injured shoulder. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said the team was still gathering information on Elliott’s injury. Just moments ago, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate update regarding Elliott.

What did Dan Campbell say about DeShon Elliott?

On Tuesday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said “it doesn’t look very promising” that Elliott will play on Saturday due to his shoulder injury.

This would be a big loss for the Lions as their secondary has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks.

So far this season, Elliott has 91 tackles (five for a loss) and an interception in 13 games (12 starts).