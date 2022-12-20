Detroit Lions News

Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • DeShon Elliott suffered an injury on Sunday
  • Dan Campbell gave an unfortunate injury update regarding Elliott

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the New York Jets to move to 7-7 on the season, but they lost starting safety DeShon Elliott when he was forced to leave the game win an injured shoulder. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said the team was still gathering information on Elliott’s injury. Just moments ago, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate update regarding Elliott.

This week's hottest stories
DeShon Elliott Dan Campbell

What did Dan Campbell say about DeShon Elliott?

On Tuesday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said “it doesn’t look very promising” that Elliott will play on Saturday due to his shoulder injury.

This would be a big loss for the Lions as their secondary has struggled to stop opposing passing attacks.

Featured Videos

So far this season, Elliott has 91 tackles (five for a loss) and an interception in 13 games (12 starts).

Dan Campbell,deshon elliott

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan Football Ryan Hayes Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

DeShon Elliott Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott
Detroit Lions News
Michigan Football Ryan Hayes
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
U of M
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Austin Czarnik
Detroit Red Wings News
Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Dan Campbell
Brad Holmes has a huge fan and his name is Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?