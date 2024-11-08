fb
Friday, November 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Update On Taylor Decker

W.G. Brady
On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an unfortunate update regarding left tackle Taylor Decker, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. Campbell announced that Decker will not practice today, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans.

Monitoring Decker’s Condition

As the team prepares for their game in Houston, Campbell indicated that they will closely monitor Decker’s condition over the next 48 hours. The coaching staff and medical team will assess his progress and determine whether he will be able to participate in the game this weekend.

Decker's presence on the offensive line is crucial for the Lions, especially as they look to maintain their momentum in a competitive NFC North. His ability to protect quarterback Jared Goff and open up running lanes for the backfield is essential to the team’s offensive success.

