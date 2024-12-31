Dan Campbell Gives Update On Alex Anzalone Following Win Over 49ers

The Detroit Lions could be getting a key defensive player back for their Week 18 winner-take-all matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has been rehabbing a forearm injury, could be in line to return for the final game of the regular season.

Following the Lions 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, coach Dan Campbell provided a positive update on Anzalone's recovery.

“We'll see. I mean, he is doing well,” Campbell said after the game. “He’s close. He’s really close.”

Anzalone's potential return would provide a significant boost to the Lions' defense as they look to secure the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. His leadership and presence on the field have been crucial to Detroit's defensive success this season.