Dan Campbell gives update on D’Andre Swift’s availability for Week 8

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field, and the hope is that they will get a big boost. That boost would be getting back running back D’Andre Swift, as he has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the 2022 season. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an update on Swift, saying that he is trending in the right direction when it comes to playing in Week 8 against the Dolphins.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell told reporters that Swift is “certainly trending in the right way” to play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

October 28, 2022

Campbell also said that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are feeling good and it will be nice to have them (along with Swift) all in the lineup together.

“It’s gonna help more than it hurts, I can tell you that,” Campbell said on Friday.