Dan Campbell gives update on Saivion Smith, who left field in ambulance

If you happened to tune in to today’s game (if you can call it that) between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, you saw a very scary scene unfold involving Lions’ defensive back, Saivion Smith.

As you will see in the video below, Smith just hit the wrong way, causing him to suffer a neck injury.

Smith was placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance before being taken to a local hospital.

What Dan Campbell said about Saivion Smith

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he had some good news to report in regard to Saivion Smith.

Campbell said Smith has “full motor skills” and that they will try to fly him home on the team plane.

Though Sunday’s game was tough to watch if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, at least it sounds like Smith will be ok.

