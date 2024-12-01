fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Update On Taylor Decker’s Status Vs. Packers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of left tackle Taylor Decker, who is dealing with an injury.

Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, Campbell acknowledged that Decker’s availability for Thursday's game will likely go down to the wire. “I still think he is day to day,” Campbell said. “I think it will come down to the wire with him.” Decker, who sat out of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, is a key player on Detroit's offensive line, and his potential absence is a critical storyline heading into the matchup.

The Lions will be closely monitoring Decker's progress as they prepare for a pivotal game against the Packers. With the Lions aiming to extend their 11-1 record, Decker's availability could have a significant impact on the team’s offensive performance, especially in protecting Jared Goff against a formidable Green Bay defense.

