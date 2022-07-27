Dan Campbell gives update on WR Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions training camp is finally upon us and on Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams.

“He’s never really had to deal with this,” Campbell said. “This is new to him and it’s not easy to look out there and all those guys are running around. He knows what he can do and what he’s capable of but he’s just not there yet. And that can be frustrating. We’ve got a plan for him. He’s working, he’s progressing.”

Here is a video of Cambell’s full comments about Jameson Williams:

"He knows what he can do and what he's capable of." Coach Campbell with an update on @bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/XQvUmslmb6 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 27, 2022

During the most recent episode of “Twentyman in the Huddle” with Lions writer Tim Twentyman, Modkins said he would love to see how Jameson Williams can add to the special teams unit.

“Once he gets back out there, we’ll probably throw little hints out there, try to get the keys to the car,” Modkins said, jokingly.

“(Jameson Williams) lights up when he’s in this building. Whenever I see him, he’s great to be around,” Modkins said. “Even out there on the field, everybody talks about when he steps between the white lines, he definitely glows then. But when he’s in this building, he’s locked in. He’s in every one of our special teams meetings, locked in.”

“My favorite one is the gunner clip. I mean he goes and he sends this dude into another realm,” Modkins said.

“Most receivers probably wouldn’t want to run down on a punt after playing a full possession on offense but to run down, be the first one down, and then blow someone’s face off — that shows who you are,” Modkins said.

