Dan Campbell gives warning to Detroit Lions opponents, walks off stage [Video]

By now, Detroit Lions fans know exactly who head coach Dan Campbell is as a person and they are well aware that he is all-in on everything he does when it comes to football.

On Tuesday, Campbell was in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and he had a warning for any team that plays the Lions.

“Anyone who wants to come into our building…if you want to know what we are about, we’re about cutting it loose. We’re gonna be agressive. And we don’t cower from anybody. We respect all of our opponents. But we don’t fear any of um.”

You have got to love Campbell sharting that thought and just walking off.