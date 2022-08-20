Dan Campbell giving Tom Kennedy ‘every opportunity’ to make team because he ‘won’t go away’

No matter how you slice it, Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy is on the bubble when it comes to making the 53-man roster, but if you have been paying attention, you realize he is going everything he can to make it difficult for head coach Dan Campbell to cut him.

During the Lions’ first preseason week of the season, Kennedy not only led his own team in receiving yards but he actually led the entire NFL in receiving yards.

Following the first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Campbell emphasized how “dependable” Kennedy is.

But Kennedy was not done there and on Saturday, against the Indianapolis Colts, Kennedy further made his case to make the team by catching a pair of touchdown passes as the Lions walked away with a 27-26 win.

Dan Campbell says Lions are giving Tom Kennedy ‘every opportunity’ to make team

Following Saturday’s win over the Colts, Dan Campbell was asked about Tom Kennedy and he tossed out a new word to describe him.

“I’m gonna say something different than I said last time,” Campbell said when asked about Tom Kennedy. “I think I said dependable, is that what I said? He’s very reliable. He’s just reliable that’s all he is, he’s reliable.”

Campbell added that Kennedy got some special teams action today and that the Lions are giving him every opportunity to make the team because he “won’t go away.”

“Well, you saw him, that’s why we put him out there at the gunner and jammer to get some looks at him. I saw a couple of them and, you know, he got double a couple, and that’s, listen, that means the other guys gotta win. I would say he didn’t disappoint but I need to go back and watch the film.

“We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team, that’s what that means. Cause he just won’t go away, and that’s a good thing.”

Nation, when it comes down to it, do you think Tom Kennedy will be on the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster?

