Dan Campbell Hands Out 2 Game Balls After Dominating Win over Titans [Video]

Following the Detroit Lions’ impressive 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Dan Campbell made sure to recognize some standout performances with game balls in the locker room. In an emotional celebration, Campbell acknowledged the efforts of his coaching staff and players, handing out two game balls to cap off the commanding win.

The first game ball went to Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, whose unit played a huge role in the blowout. Fipp, who has been instrumental in elevating the Lions' special teams performance, humbly accepted the honor, crediting his players for their relentless work ethic and execution on the field. Fipp acknowledged that the Lions have built a deep and talented roster that allows the team to dominate all phases of the game, a testament to Campbell and the organization’s efforts in constructing a competitive squad.

The second game ball was awarded to wide receiver and punt return specialist Kalif Raymond, who electrified the crowd with a stellar performance in the return game. Raymond totaled five punt returns for a staggering 190 yards, including a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown that had Ford Field roaring. During his acceptance, Raymond praised his teammates for creating open lanes, singling out linebacker Alex Anzalone for a crucial block that helped him find the end zone.

With this win, the Lions (now 6-1) remain in first place in the NFC North and are set to travel to Lambeau Field next week to face the 6-2 Green Bay Packers in a pivotal divisional showdown.