Dan Campbell hands out game ball following Detroit Lions win vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions needed to find a way to get a victory on Sunday against the New York Jets, and they were able to do exactly that, though it was not easy. Late in the game, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a clutch play on 4th & inches that ended up winning them the game. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he revealed to who he gave a game ball in the Lions’ locker room.

Who got the game ball from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell?

While speaking to the media, Campbell revealed that he gave a game ball to WR/PR Kalif Raymond, who returned a punt for the Lions’ first touchdown of the game.

“He’s our iron man,” Campbell said of Raymond after the game. “He does everything for us. Some of the injuries we’ve had at receiver, he’s been there every day for every game and every practice. He just goes. He is selfless, he’s disciplined, he’s a hard worker, he’s smart, he’s productive, he endears himself to his teammates and he’s versatile.”

Game ball for Kalif Raymond today#OnePride pic.twitter.com/C0fp7pPgMq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

Well deserved, Kalif!