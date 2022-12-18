Detroit Lions News

Dan Campbell hands out game ball following Detroit Lions win vs. Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions beat the Jets on Sunday
  • Dan Campbell gave out a game ball following the win

The Detroit Lions needed to find a way to get a victory on Sunday against the New York Jets, and they were able to do exactly that, though it was not easy. Late in the game, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a clutch play on 4th & inches that ended up winning them the game. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he revealed to who he gave a game ball in the Lions’ locker room.

This week's hottest stories
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions

Who got the game ball from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell?

While speaking to the media, Campbell revealed that he gave a game ball to WR/PR Kalif Raymond, who returned a punt for the Lions’ first touchdown of the game.

“He’s our iron man,” Campbell said of Raymond after the game. “He does everything for us. Some of the injuries we’ve had at receiver, he’s been there every day for every game and every practice. He just goes. He is selfless, he’s disciplined, he’s a hard worker, he’s smart, he’s productive, he endears himself to his teammates and he’s versatile.”

Featured Videos

Well deserved, Kalif!

Dan Campbell,Detroit Lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Some quick-fire takeaways from the Detroit Lions HUGE win vs. Jets
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell hands out game ball following Detroit Lions win vs. Jets
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Some quick-fire takeaways from the Detroit Lions HUGE win vs. Jets
Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread released
Detroit Lions Betting Info
Jared Goff Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?