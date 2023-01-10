Dan Campbell has blunt message for Detroit Lions

- Advertisement -

Leading up to Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a tall task. You see, depending on whether the Seahawks won or lost their game against the Rams would determine if the Lions still had a shot to earn a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Campbell had to prepare his team to play to win, regardless of their situation and that is exactly what he did as the Lions defeated the Packers on the road, despite not having a playoff spot on the line.

What did Dan Campbell tell the Detroit Lions players?

On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he was asked if he had a message for his players heading into the offseason.

Campbell’s response was blunt.

“I don’t want to go to any funerals,” he said. “None of us do, so that’s the message, and in the meantime, we’ll be getting a hold of our guys, our coaches. We’ll stay in touch. They know, too. They’ll stay in touch with us, but it’s really as simple as that, man. Be smart. It’s not worth it. Trouble starts, go the other way, all those things, and that’s really it right now.”

After tripling their win total from the 2021 season in 2022, Campbell and the Lions will be looking to do even more damage in 2023.