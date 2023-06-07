Dan Campbell has considered moving Detroit Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions have once again entertained the idea of moving their training camp to a different location. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell revealed that he has contemplated relocating the training camp to the west side of Michigan.

While logistical considerations would certainly play a crucial role in this decision, no concrete plans have been made thus far. However, with both Wood and Campbell expressing interest in a potential move, the future of the Lions' training camp at its current location hangs in the balance. Campbell said his visit to western Michigan reaffirmed his appreciation for the Lions' fans in the region, emphasizing the significance of their support.

“I actually thought about it,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “A lot of it comes down to the logistics of it. Where are we practicing? What is this turf like? What is the field? So, we have thought about it, but that’s about as far as it has gone.”

Bottom Line – Evaluating Training Camp Relocation

This exploration aims to identify the optimal setting for the team's preseason preparations, taking into account various logistical considerations. While the decision is yet to be finalized, the team's willingness to entertain the idea showcases their commitment to providing the best possible environment for player development and team cohesion. The potential relocation of the training camp signifies the team's adaptability and dedication to fostering meaningful connections with fans across different regions of Michigan.