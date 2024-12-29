Dan Campbell Has EPIC Response To Question About When He Works Out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, known for his imposing physique, had a humorous response when asked about when he fits in his workouts. Fans and media alike have always been curious about how the coach stays in such incredible shape, especially since no one ever seems to see him working out at the Lions’ facility in Allen Park.

When questioned about his fitness routine, Campbell couldn't help but laugh. “It’s a topic, huh? A topic nobody sees,” Campbell joked. “I’ve got my own little gym at home, so I do stuff there and I’ve mentioned this before, I do massive power workouts in the shower. It’s liberating, you should try it.”

He continued, giving a tongue-in-cheek reason for why no one at the facility ever witnesses his workouts. “But I find a way to get a sweat, but I don’t do much up here. I don’t want those guys picking at me. (Lions C) Frank (Ragnow), you know, that way you can keep throwing these grenades, but if nobody sees you, they can’t pick at you. So, that’s my advantage.”

Campbell’s lighthearted take on his fitness regimen showcases the fun-loving and down-to-earth personality that has made him a beloved figure in Detroit. While we may never know the full extent of his “power workouts,” it’s clear Campbell has a strategy — both for staying in shape and keeping his coaching staff off his back.