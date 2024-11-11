fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Has Full Confidence in Kicker Jake Bates Following Game-Winning Kick
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Has Full Confidence in Kicker Jake Bates Following Game-Winning Kick

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has expressed unwavering confidence in rookie kicker Jake Bates after his game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Houston Texans. Bates, who was called upon in a high-pressure situation, nailed the kick as time expired to secure the Lions' dramatic 26-23 victory.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Confidence Shines Through

Following the game, Campbell shared his thoughts on Bates' ability to handle clutch moments during a press conference this week. He recounted a practice scenario just days before the game where the Lions tested their kicker in a similar end-of-game situation.

“Let me start here,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “At the end of practice we did an end-of-game situation live, offense versus defense, we were at the minus-40, 6 seconds left, one timeout for the win. Goff hit Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and got it to the plus-43, and there we are at one second left after the timeout, and I rolled him (Bates) out there, and he nailed it.”

The 52-yard field goal Bates hit in practice wasn't just a routine kick—it was completed outdoors with a slight wind in his face. Given the similarity to the game situation, Campbell had confidence that Bates would deliver when the moment came.

A Newfound Confidence in Bates

When asked if this was the most confidence he’s had in a kicker, Campbell didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, probably,” Campbell admitted. “I had a lot of confidence in Badge (Michael Badgley). I really did, but I think probably at this point, yeah, I would say that’s a fair assessment. We’re getting some pretty long kicks here. I don’t particularly like to do that all the time, but sometimes you need it when you get in a game like that. He’s (Jake Bates) answered the bell.”

Jake Bates

Jake Bates Has Stepped Up When Needed

Bates’ consistency has earned him the trust of Campbell, and his performance in such a high-pressure situation was a testament to his growing confidence and ability to handle the spotlight.

The kicker's calm and collected demeanor, coupled with his accuracy, has earned him the role as the Lions’ primary kicker for the remainder of the season. As the Lions continue their march towards the playoffs, Campbell will undoubtedly rely on Bates' ability to step up when it matters most.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Acknowledges How Lions Fans Helped In Victory Vs. Texans
Next article
Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions