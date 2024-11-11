Dan Campbell Has Full Confidence in Kicker Jake Bates Following Game-Winning Kick

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has expressed unwavering confidence in rookie kicker Jake Bates after his game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Houston Texans. Bates, who was called upon in a high-pressure situation, nailed the kick as time expired to secure the Lions' dramatic 26-23 victory.

Dan Campbell's Confidence Shines Through

Following the game, Campbell shared his thoughts on Bates' ability to handle clutch moments during a press conference this week. He recounted a practice scenario just days before the game where the Lions tested their kicker in a similar end-of-game situation.

“Let me start here,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “At the end of practice we did an end-of-game situation live, offense versus defense, we were at the minus-40, 6 seconds left, one timeout for the win. Goff hit Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and got it to the plus-43, and there we are at one second left after the timeout, and I rolled him (Bates) out there, and he nailed it.”

The 52-yard field goal Bates hit in practice wasn't just a routine kick—it was completed outdoors with a slight wind in his face. Given the similarity to the game situation, Campbell had confidence that Bates would deliver when the moment came.

A Newfound Confidence in Bates

When asked if this was the most confidence he’s had in a kicker, Campbell didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, probably,” Campbell admitted. “I had a lot of confidence in Badge (Michael Badgley). I really did, but I think probably at this point, yeah, I would say that’s a fair assessment. We’re getting some pretty long kicks here. I don’t particularly like to do that all the time, but sometimes you need it when you get in a game like that. He’s (Jake Bates) answered the bell.”

Jake Bates Has Stepped Up When Needed

Bates’ consistency has earned him the trust of Campbell, and his performance in such a high-pressure situation was a testament to his growing confidence and ability to handle the spotlight.

The kicker's calm and collected demeanor, coupled with his accuracy, has earned him the role as the Lions’ primary kicker for the remainder of the season. As the Lions continue their march towards the playoffs, Campbell will undoubtedly rely on Bates' ability to step up when it matters most.