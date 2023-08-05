Dan Campbell has great reason for not attending WWE’s Summerslam at Ford Field

There’s a grand spectacle to unfold tonight at Ford Field, as WWE's Summerslam graces the home turf of the Detroit Lions. But amidst the commotion and excitement, one prominent figure won't be cheering from the stands – none other than Lions head coach Dan Campbell. With that being said, Campbell has a very good reason for skipping the big event.

Speaking to the media prior to the Lions' latest training camp practice, Campbell was asked if he'd join the wrestling frenzy this evening. His answer was simple and potent. “I'm not,” Campbell said. “I would love to, but I'm trying to win.”

Dan Campbell says he's not going to WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. "I'm not," he said. "I would love to, but I'm trying to win." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 5, 2023

In essence, Campbell's reply captures his unfaltering commitment to the team, a dedication that has helped the Lions taste a sweet change of fortune.

Lions on the Prowl

After scraping together an impressive eight victories out of their final ten games last season, the Lions wrapped up the year with a commendable 9-8 overall record. This turnaround isn't the mere flicker of a distant star; it's a beacon of hope for a franchise that has weathered many a storm.

And now, under Campbell's stewardship, the Lions are hailed as favorites to conquer the NFC North. However, in this game, laurels aren't rested upon but relentlessly earned. As Campbell has made clear, nothing is given and everything is earned in the National Football League

A Testament to Tenacity

The motto isn't just empty rhetoric, but rather a gritty ethos that defines the team's journey and the man at its helm. In a world enthralled by the lights, action, and drama of WWE, Campbell's absence from Summerslam speaks volumes about his singular focus.

His eyes aren't on the wrestling ring tonight but on the football field. The practices, the drills, the countless hours spent chalking out strategies – they all point to one destination: victory.

The Unyielding Eye on the Prize

For Dan Campbell, the allure of Summerslam is undoubtedly captivating, but his pursuit of success for the Lions supersedes the fleeting pleasures of entertainment. His refusal to partake in the event is not a snub to WWE, but a declaration of his unyielding determination to win.

It's an uphill task, to turn a team from strugglers to potential division conquerors. But Campbell is unwavering, channeling every bit of his energy to shape the Lions into a formidable force.

The WWE may be visiting Ford Field tonight, but Dan Campbell is wrestling with a different kind of beast – the beast of complacency. It's a fight that requires relentless tenacity, and Campbell is prepared to go the distance, with his eyes set firmly on the prize.

After all, in the grand tapestry of Detroit sports, the WWE is but a colorful thread. The real story, however, lies in the transformation of the Detroit Lions under Campbell's watchful eyes and hard-nosed approach. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the main event.