Dan Campbell has message for Detroit Lions fans on eve of season opener vs. 49ers [Video]

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only start a new season when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field but they will start a new era under head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell recently spoke to the media and he made it clear how excited he is about playing in front of a packed house at Ford Field.

“We want to pack the house,” Campbell said.

Here is the video of Campbell’s full comments, along with a message from assistant head coach, Duce Staley.

