Dan Campbell has message for Detroit Lions fans

On Saturday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was at Belle Isle to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix.

Though Campbell may have been at the event for a race, he had a clear message for the Detroit community and for Lions fans who are counting on him and the new regime to finally turn things around.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I appreciate the people in this community and the fans and I want them to know and everybody to know that I don’t take it lightly and I understand there are expectations that come with this job,” Campbell said. “You can’t just be a guy that everybody likes. You gotta win games, believe me, I know that so but I do appreciate the support that we have. We want to get the pride back in this organization and this team.”

Whether or not Campbell and his staff will get the job done on the football field, one thing is for sure, he will die trying.