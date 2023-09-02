Dan Campbell has message for Jared Goff prior to Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs

After winning eight of their final ten games to end the 2022 season, the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions has never been higher. Not only are the Lions favored to win their division for the first time since the 1993 season, but many believe they are a true contender in the NFC. In order for Detroit to win the NFC North (and more), quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to ball out like he did in 2022. On Friday, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and while doing so, he had a little message for Goff.

What did Dan Campbell Say about Jared Goff?

Campbell talked about how Goff is a piece of the puzzle, and how the Lions don't need him to be a Hall of Fame quarterback for the team to win football games.

“Yeah, look, I think for us,” Campbell said, “you’ve heard me say this: I tell Goff, man, he’s very much a piece of the puzzle here. He’s not — it’s not the end-all be-all. ‘We don’t need you to be a Hall of Fame quarterback out there. We just need you to run the offense, be efficient, make the throws that are there, be accurate when you pass,’ — because that’s what he does well.”

Campbell's message for Goff

Goff did not throw an interception during the final nine games of the 2022 season (324 passes without a pick), and it is crucial for him to take care of the football in 2023, but that does not mean Campbell does not want him to take some shots. Campbell's message for Goff: ‘Cut it loose.'

“We don’t really talk in terms of, ‘Be smart, be smart,’ because I think you … can create a little fear if you’re not careful. So, for us, it’s, ‘Hey, the play’s there, you know what to do. We’ve repped it out (in practice), now cut it loose. Play football.’”

Bottom Line: Be Smart and Have NO FEAR!

One of the biggest reasons why the Lions won eight of their final ten games to conclude the 2022 season was the efficient play of Jared Goff. There is no question about it that Goff will have to limit his interceptions once again in 2023, but for the Lions to really open up the offense, he will also have to be willing to take his shots and play without fear. Goff's first challenge will come on Thursday Night Football during the Lions Week 1 matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.