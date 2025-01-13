Dan Campbell Has Perfect Response For Off Topic Question About Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't sweating the ongoing head coaching interview updates regarding his top assistants, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. With both coaches receiving interest from multiple teams, Campbell made it clear when he was asked an off-topic question during Monday's press conference, that he isn't rushing to know the latest developments.

Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Interview Buzz

When asked about the ongoing interviews, Campbell’s response was simple: “Why would I want to know that? You think I want them to leave?” The Lions’ head coach, known for his straightforward approach, expressed his belief that both Johnson and Glenn are vital to the success of the team, and he’s not rushing to check on their potential departures.

A Calm Approach to Career Moves

“I did not run in there and ask if they're leaving yet,” Campbell added with a chuckle, further emphasizing his composed demeanor. While other organizations may be actively pursuing the Lions' coordinators, Campbell remains focused on the task at hand: preparing for the team’s playoff run.

A Team Focused on the Now

Campbell’s handling of the situation is a testament to his leadership style, fostering an environment where his coaching staff is allowed to pursue opportunities without distraction. His priority remains leading the Lions through a successful postseason, and Campbell is committed to keeping the focus on what’s most important in the present. With his coaching staff intact for now, the Lions are ready for their Divisional Round matchup, and Campbell will continue to support his coordinators regardless of where their careers take them.