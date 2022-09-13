The Detroit Lions were not quite able to get the job done on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows there are some things to clean up.

On the opening drive, the Lions went straight down the field and scored a touchdown to go up 7-0 and when the defense came out onto the field, the sell-out crowd at Ford Field was as loud as it has ever been.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged how loud it was at Ford Field when his team had the ball.

“Yeah, it was loud,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “Yeah, and you know what? The Lions, the people of Detroit, they came out for this game, and we obviously knew it was going to be like that.”

Sirianni added that the Eagles prepped for the noise but he is going to tell his equipment guys to turn it up a notch next time.

“I’ll see if I can get the equipment guys to turn it up even louder (at practice), but it was rocking in there, and that’s what you want,” Sirianni said.

Dan Campbell has request for Detroit Lions fans moving forward

Following the game, Dan Campbell made sure to mention the fans at Ford Field and he wants them to continue to be loud during future games.

“By the way, I need to mention this,” Campbell said in the middle of an unrelated question. “Man, our fans were unbelievable. I mean unbelievable. I don’t want that to get overshadowed by the loss, because that was one of the reasons we were able to get back into this. I mean, that place was freakin’ booming. And if they can keep doing that, it gives us a great chance for our defense.”