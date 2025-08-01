Dan Campbell Weighs in on Hendon Hooker, Kyle Allen After Loss to Chargers

The Detroit Lions’ quarterback depth will play a critical role in the 2025 season. With Jared Goff cemented as the starter, all eyes are on backup quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen to prove they can carry the load if needed. Dan Campbell didn’t mince words after Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game loss, and his evaluation offered some revealing insight into each QB’s progress.

TL;DR

Dan Campbell praised Hooker’s in-game checks and called his growth “next level.”

Kyle Allen made two costly turnovers but also showed poise and command of the offense.

Campbell admitted it’s tough to find rhythm in a blowout but believes both QBs will improve.

Neither quarterback is in danger, but execution must improve heading into Week 2 of preseason.

Campbell on Kyle Allen: “He Did So Many Good Things”

Let’s start with the veteran. Kyle Allen opened the game and had a mixed bag of results. The stat line shows two turnovers, and Campbell didn’t ignore them, but he also made sure to highlight the positive aspects of Allen’s play.

“Kyle had two bad plays. But those are two, those were two turnovers,” Campbell said after the game. “But I thought he ran the offense. He did so many good things… The guy’s a pro. He’s played ball. He knows how to run a huddle and communicate.”

In other words: the mistakes were bad, but the overall operation wasn’t a disaster. Allen’s experience clearly carries weight with the coaching staff, and Campbell isn’t ready to overreact to a preseason tune-up, especially when the offense was rarely in rhythm due to special teams miscues and early deficits.

Campbell on Hendon Hooker: “Next Level Stuff”

For second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker, the night was a test of growth more than performance. While the box score wasn’t pretty (3-for-6 for 18 yards and a pick, plus 9 rushing yards), Campbell saw things beneath the surface that made him optimistic.

“Hooker got to a couple of good checks. He saw the defense, audibled on his own, which was outstanding,” Campbell said. “That was promising… I was encouraged by some of the plays that he made. I thought that was kind of some next-level stuff for him. Shows he’s grown.”

Campbell didn’t sugarcoat the fact that Hooker had some struggles, too. But it’s worth noting he emphasized mental growth, something that could be even more important in the long run for a developing quarterback.

Context: A Messy Game Doesn’t Define Either QB

Neither Allen nor Hooker was helped much by the situation. Turnovers on special teams, penalties, and sloppy execution put both quarterbacks in tough positions throughout the night.

Campbell acknowledged that the flow of the game made things difficult, especially for Hooker.

“I don’t want to make excuses for him,” Campbell said. “But when you come in, and you’re down two scores, and you’re trying to get him into a rhythm, do we push it, or do we not? That’s not the easiest thing either.”

That nuance shows why Campbell isn’t jumping to conclusions. He sees value in learning moments, even in blowouts.

The Big Picture

Dan Campbell’s quarterback evaluations were vintage Campbell: direct, honest, and constructive. He knows what he has in Allen: a veteran who can run the offense with confidence, even if turnovers were an issue. He’s also excited about Hooker’s development, especially his decision-making and command at the line of scrimmage.

Both quarterbacks will get more reps in the coming preseason games, and their performance could shape the Lions’ QB depth chart, and insurance policy, for 2025.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell wasn’t thrilled with the Lions’ 34-7 loss, but when it came to Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker, he saw enough good to keep the faith. Mistakes happen, especially in preseason, but what matters most is growth. And both QBs took steps in that direction… at least in Campbell’s opinion.

SEO Package