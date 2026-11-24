Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams apparently found a loophole in Dan Campbell’s rules regarding touchdown celebrations. On Tuesday morning, Campbell delivered a hilarious response when asked about Williams’ front flip during Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Williams, who hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff, decided to launch himself into the air and perform a front flip into the end zone. While the celebration was entertaining, it understandably made some Lions fans nervous considering what happened to Aidan Hutchinson just one week earlier.

Hutchinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in Germany. Following the injury, Campbell addressed his team’s celebrations, making it clear that he did not want to take the emotion out of the game.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) flips forward into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Responds to Jameson Williams’ Front Flip

During his weekly appearance on the Costa & Jansen with Heather show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning, Campbell was asked how he felt about Williams’ front flip. Campbell said he was “fired up” when Williams scored before delivering a response that was about as entertaining as the celebration itself.

Campbell described Williams’ front flip as “it’s all good” before hilariously adding, “I said no back flips.”

Well, technically, Jamo followed the rules.

Following Sunday’s victory, Williams had already offered his own explanation for the celebration, calling the flip “an in-the-moment thing.” Apparently, Campbell and his explosive wide receiver are on the same page.

Aidan Hutchinson had a season ending injury celebrating last week…



So naturally his teammate Jameson Williams does this after scoring pic.twitter.com/aw490Oacbq — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) November 22, 2026

Dan Campbell Doesn’t Want to Take Away the Emotion

Considering the circumstances surrounding Hutchinson’s devastating knee injury, nobody would have blamed Campbell if he had decided to put an end to acrobatic celebrations. However, as he explained last week, emotion is a fundamental part of football, and he doesn’t want to take that away from his players.

Williams’ energy and personality are part of what makes him such an entertaining player to watch. That being said, with everything the Lions have already endured on the injury front this season, Detroit fans probably wouldn’t mind if Jamo celebrated his next touchdown with both feet firmly planted on the ground.

Then again, Campbell might need to be a little more specific with his instructions next time. Jameson Williams has apparently become quite good at finding loopholes.