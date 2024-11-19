Dan Campbell Hilariously Sympathizes with Jack Fox After Lions Blowout Win

It’s not every day that a punter goes home without ever kicking the ball, but that’s exactly what happened during the Detroit Lions' 52-6 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the Lions’ offense was on fire, scoring touchdowns on every possession, there was one player left on the sidelines feeling a little… well, unused.

Enter Jack Fox, Detroit’s all-world punter. While the offense was busy setting franchise records, Fox was left staring longingly at the field, hoping for an opportunity to show off his leg. Unfortunately, that moment never came.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave fans a hilarious inside look at Fox’s frustrating day during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket this morning. “I felt bad for Fox. He’s over there, he wants to punt, he’s pissed off,” Campbell said with a laugh. “But anyway, it was a good day.”

Dan Campbell on Lions' 52-6 win over Jags: "I felt bad for Fox. He’s over there, he wants to punt, he’s pissed off. But anyway, it was a good day." — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) November 19, 2024

It’s hard to imagine Fox’s frustration. After all, punters live for the moment when they can showcase their talents. Instead, Fox got to watch as Jared Goff and the offense orchestrated a perfect game, marching down the field at will. Every touchdown felt like another punt that would never come. Poor Fox.

Fox’s situation is relatable for anyone who’s ever been stuck at a party without a task—standing in the corner, waiting for the host to ask them to do something, anything, just to feel useful. Unfortunately for Fox, the only thing he was asked to do on Sunday was hold for the kicker.

While the offense piled up the points, Fox was left practicing his punting form on the sideline, trying to stay sharp for any potential, unlikely situation that would require him to kick the ball. But no such luck. Maybe next week, Jack!!!