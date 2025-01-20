Dan Campbell Hints at Who Will Replace Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already looking ahead to the offseason. With both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn interviewing for head coaching roles, there’s a growing possibility that the Lions could lose both coaches.

When asked about how he plans to fill their roles if that happens, Campbell really emphasized that the team already has guys on staff who are qualified, though he left the door open for external hires as well. “I think we've got guys on staff that are more than qualified to be outstanding in those roles,” Campbell said. “But that does not mean that I'm not looking outside either.”

Dan Campbell will Stay True to the Lions’ Identity

While Campbell is considering both internal and external candidates, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the team’s identity and culture. “I want, what I believe is going to be a close to what we have been as possible,” he said. “And we don't lose what we are about, and our identity. We're gonna stay true to who we are.”

Campbell also made it clear that anyone joining the coaching staff needs to be aligned with the Lions' values. “If you're somebody who doesn't feel comfortable with that, then no, this isn't the job for you,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of staying true to the team’s established culture.

As Dan Campbell weighs potential replacements for Johnson and Glenn, several internal candidates are expected to receive strong consideration. These coaches already have significant roles within the team and are seen as capable of maintaining the Lions’ identity and culture.

Scottie Montgomery – As the Lions’ assistant head coach and running backs coach, Montgomery has been a key part of the coaching staff. His experience working with the team’s offense and his leadership ability make him a potential candidate for the offensive coordinator position if Johnson departs.

Tanner Engstrand – Currently serving as the passing game coordinator, Engstrand has worked closely with Ben Johnson. Given his role in developing the offense, he could be a prime candidate to step into the offensive coordinator position and continue building on the team’s success.

Kelvin Sheppard – As the Lions' linebackers coach, Sheppard has helped develop the team’s defense, particularly the linebacking corps. Should Glenn leave, Sheppard could be considered for the defensive coordinator role, with his understanding of the defense and ability to lead players at all levels.

While Campbell has mentioned the possibility of external candidates, these internal coaches are likely to play a significant role in any decision-making process should either Johnson or Glenn leave the team.

Taking a Patient Approach

Dan Campbell reiterated that there’s no rush to make a decision, stating that he is not “in a hurry” or “in a mad dash” to fill the positions. He’s focused on doing what’s right for the team and ensuring that whoever replaces Johnson and Glenn can lead effectively.

“I want to do what's right by our team,” Campbell concluded. “Those guys will be able to stand in front of that room and command respect and get everybody going in the same direction and will ultimately deliver the same message that I'm delivering.”

As Campbell looks ahead, his focus is on maintaining the Lions' strong identity and ensuring that the team remains on track for success, regardless of who steps into the coaching roles.