Dan Campbell’s Defense Is Now the Case Against Him

For the first time in several years, it is fair to ask a difficult question in Detroit: has Dan Campbell taken the Lions as far as he can? Four games into 2026, the Dan Campbell hot seat has gone from unthinkable to a real conversation in this market.

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Campbell deserves enormous credit for transforming the Detroit Lions from one of the NFL’s worst teams into a legitimate contender. But expectations have changed. Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team. It is a team built to compete for championships, and right now it is falling short.

The Defense Is the Whole Problem

The most concerning part is not simply the record. It is how poorly Detroit’s defense has performed.

The Lions are allowing 31.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, along with the league’s worst marks in total yards and passing yards allowed. Through the first three weeks, Detroit had given up 95 points while scoring 93 of its own. Sunday night in Carolina added 32 more in a 32-26 loss that dropped the Lions to 2-2.

That loss was particularly embarrassing because Carolina entered the game with a struggling offense. Instead, quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers moved the football on Detroit at will. As Detroit Sports Nation reported Monday, no defense in league history has allowed more passing yards through its first four games.

This Did Not Start in September

In 2024, Campbell led Detroit to a 15-2 regular-season record, the best in franchise history, and claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time. The season still ended with a divisional-round loss at Ford Field to Washington. Then came 2025, when the Lions fell to 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

Detroit had one of the NFL’s best offenses last season, scoring 481 points, fourth-most in the league. Yet the defense allowed 413 points, 22nd in the NFL. Detroit had enough offensive production to win games and could not stop anyone from answering.

That trend carried into 2026, and it has gotten worse.

Why the Dan Campbell Hot Seat Talk Is Fair

This is where Campbell’s responsibility comes into question. A head coach cannot be blamed for every defensive mistake, but he is ultimately responsible for the direction, preparation and performance of his football team. When the same problems continue year after year, eventually the head coach has to answer for them.

Campbell has made clear he is not looking outside the building for the fix. Asked about defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard after the Carolina loss, he told reporters: “I’m not talking about all that. I’m talking about getting better right now with what we’ve got, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find a way to get better with what we have.”

Campbell’s supporters can point to his overall success, and they would have a strong argument. His Lions won 12 games in 2023, 15 in 2024 and nine in 2025. He took a franchise that once seemed incapable of winning and turned it into a team that expects to compete every year.

But that success is exactly why the standard must be higher.

Detroit has invested heavily in its roster. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Aidan Hutchinson are among the core players expected to help the Lions compete for a championship. This is not a rebuilding roster that needs several years to develop.

The Lions are supposed to be in their championship window right now.

This Is Not a Firing Call

Campbell’s aggressive fourth-down decisions and emotional leadership helped change the culture in Detroit. Culture alone does not win championships. The Lions need consistency, discipline and, most of all, a defense capable of holding leads and closing games.

A hot seat does not mean Campbell should be fired immediately. Four games are not enough to erase everything he has accomplished, and he is still the only Lions coach to win a playoff game since the 1991 season.

But if Detroit keeps losing games because its defense cannot get off the field, the questions around Campbell will become impossible to ignore.

The Lions are no longer asking whether they can become contenders. They are asking whether they can win a championship.

And if Campbell cannot get them there, Detroit may eventually have to decide that a new voice is necessary.