The Detroit Lions received encouraging news Wednesday when linebacker Jack Campbell released an emotional statement detailing his recovery from Sunday’s frightening injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

But as the Lions prepare to face the Miami Dolphins, head coach Dan Campbell knows his players are dealing with something much bigger than football. And he believes the best way to honor their injured teammate is to remain focused on the task ahead.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard check on linebacker Jack Campbell’s injury during the second half between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Explains How Lions Can Honor Jack Campbell

Speaking to reporters following Jack’s statement, Dan Campbell acknowledged the emotional challenge facing his team while emphasizing that Sunday’s game against Miami will still be played.

“There’s no easy way to do this, but we have to acknowledge it,” Campbell said at his Wednesday news conference. “Let’s talk about it and make sure we know. But I also know they’re not postponing this game.”

Campbell then delivered a powerful message about what he believes Jack would want from his teammates.

“I know the only way to really honor Jack, and what he really wants, is to make sure that we’re locked in and ready to go. Because otherwise, what just came about, then we’re throwing it away, in a sense.

“I think we owe it to him. We owe it to all of ourselves to make sure we’re locked in and we make the most of this.”

Those words reveal the difficult balance Campbell is trying to strike. His players care deeply about Jack and his recovery, but they must also prepare themselves mentally and physically to compete.

Campbell Knows Emotions Can Impact Player Safety

The Lions coach also explained that allowing emotions to overwhelm his players could create additional concerns when they take the field.

“It’s balancing, man. You’re humans, and you want to acknowledge it. That’s a lot.

“But if that’s weighing that heavy and that’s where your mind’s at, it’s not going to be good going into this game. That’s where you get hurt…”

Campbell’s message isn’t about forgetting what happened to Jack. It’s about acknowledging the situation, supporting their teammate, and understanding that being mentally prepared is essential in a physically demanding sport.

As we previously reported following Jack Campbell’s full statement, the linebacker revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and continues making progress with movement in his upper body.

That encouraging update comes after the Lions initially announced positive indications regarding his recovery, while continuing to respect his family’s medical privacy.

Lions Prepare to Play for Jack Campbell

Detroit will travel to Miami for Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, according to the team’s official schedule.

As we previously covered following Campbell’s emotional comments about visiting Jack in the hospital, the linebacker is much more than a defensive leader to this organization. He’s family.

And now, Dan Campbell has made it clear what he believes that family owes Jack heading into Sunday’s game.

Acknowledge the emotions, support their brother, and be ready to play. For Dan Campbell, that’s how the Detroit Lions can best honor Jack Campbell.