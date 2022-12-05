Dan Campbell hypes up Detroit Lions matchup vs. Vikings

Dan Campbell has his team playing some really good football, and he realizes how big every game is from this point on, as the Detroit Lions may have to win each of their final five games to advance to the Playoffs. On Sunday, the Lions obliterated the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of 40-14 at Ford Field, and they will have another home matchup next Sunday when they host the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he was clearly hyped up for what is a very big game for his team.

What did Dan Campbell say about Detroit Lions matchup vs. Vikings?

Campbell just finished speaking to the media and he is clearly hyped up for the Lions’ Week 14 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

“All hands on deck this week,” Campbell said. “Our fans gotta show up, which I know they will. This is gonna be electric. It is big! This is big. It’s big for our players. It’s big for us. Shoot, it’s a big game for them.”

Nation, do you think the Lions will defeat the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season?