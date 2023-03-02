Dan Campbell included in 2023 NFL Coach of the Year odds

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL season on a high note, winning 8 out of their last 10 games and ending the season with a 9-8 record. This success has not gone unnoticed, with oddsmakers in Las Vegas already favoring Lions' coach Dan Campbell for the 2023 Coach of the Year award. Other members of the team, including D’Andre Swift, Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, and Jared Goff, are also receiving recognition in various categories. As the excitement surrounding the Lions continues to grow, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming free agency and draft periods to see how the team will continue to improve.

Key points

Coach Dan Campbell is the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award (+1100) according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Other Lions' players, including D’Andre Swift, Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, and Jared Goff, are also receiving recognition in various categories

The Lions finished the 2022 season strong with a 9-8 record

The team's recent success has generated excitement among fans and media alike

The upcoming free agency and draft periods are highly anticipated as fans wait to see how the team will improve

Detroit Lions players included in the odds

In addition to Dan Campbell being the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award, the following Lions' players are also listed for various categories.

D’Andre Swift has +5000 odds for Comeback Player of the Year

Jameson Williams has +3000 odds for Comeback Player of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson is tied for 10th in Defensive Player of the Year odds at +3000

Jared Goff is tied for 13th for Most Valuable Player at +3500

The Bottom Line – Lions roar into offseason with high expectations

The Detroit Lions' recent success and recognition by oddsmakers have generated high expectations for the team heading into the offseason. With Coach Dan Campbell as a top favorite for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award and multiple players receiving recognition in different categories, the Lions have demonstrated their potential for the future. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming free agency and draft periods, the excitement surrounding the team is at an all-time high, as it should be!