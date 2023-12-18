Dan Campbell Indifferent to Detroit Lions Clinching Playoff Berth, Eyes Bigger Prize

Despite being on the brink of securing their first playoff berth since 2016, the Detroit Lions and their head coach, Dan Campbell, have their sights set on a more ambitious goal: winning the NFC North. Campbell, remains unwavering in his approach, emphasizing the importance of clinching the division title, a feat the Lions have not achieved since 1993.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

While speaking to the media on Monday, Campbell made it very clear that the Lions goal is bigger than just clinching a playoff spot.

“We came into this (year) saying we’ve got to win this division,” Campbell said. “That’s the goal, and that’s where it is. If something happens between now and then, hey that’s all good, but that is our focus. We talked about that this morning as a team. That was the focus when we entered it and that is still the focus.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to win this division, and there’s nothing that’s going to be easy about it,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to go out to Minneapolis and face the Vikings, who are a very dangerous team, and find a way to win it and get this division.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions' Near-Certain Playoff Berth: The Lions are on the cusp of securing their first playoff spot since 2016, with odds overwhelmingly in their favor. This situation typically would be a primary focus for any NFL team, but the Lions are looking beyond this achievement. Coach Dan Campbell's Unwavering Division Focus: Despite the high probability of making the playoffs, Coach Campbell remains fixated on winning the division. He emphasizes this goal as the team's main objective, showcasing a strategy that prioritizes long-term dominance in the NFC North over short-term playoff success. Historical Significance of a Division Title: A division win for the Lions would be their first since 1993, marking a significant milestone in the team's history. This potential achievement holds more value for Campbell and the team, representing a shift from being playoff contenders to divisional leaders, and rewriting the Lions’ narrative in the NFL.

The Bottom Line – Lions Roaring Beyond the Playoffs

While clinching a playoff berth is an impressive feat for the Detroit Lions, the team's ultimate goal of winning the division reflects a more profound ambition and strategic foresight. Coach Dan Campbell's steadfast focus on this goal, even in the face of an almost certain playoff berth, is a powerful statement about the team's aspirations and its commitment to excellence. As the season progresses, the Lions’ pursuit of the division title will be a journey worth watching, potentially marking a new era for the team and its fans.