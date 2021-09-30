Dan Campbell is about to do more than shatter Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy’s kneecaps

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will go into Soldier Field as the underdog as they try to win their first game under new head coach, Dan Campbell.

If Campbell is able to lead the Lions to a victory over the Chicago Bears, there is also a chance that he drives the final nail into the coffin of Bears head coach, Matt Nagy.

Nagy, who has been coaching the Bears since the 2018 season, has come under quite a bit of fire over the past couple of seasons, and it seems like just a matter of time before he is fired.

My prediction is that the Lions embarrass the Bears on Sunday (thinking the score will be 24-13) and that the Bears fire Nagy on Monday morning.

Nation, what do you think? Will Dan Campbell pick up his first win as the Lions’ head coach? If he does, will it be enough to get Nay Fired?