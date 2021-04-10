Dan Campbell is fired up about Detroit Lions coaching staff

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell to be their next head coach, the first thought that went through my mind was they he was going to be a hell of a motivator but the coaching staff that he would surround himself with would be crucial.

On paper, Campbell has absolutely blown my expectations out of the water with his hires and I truly believe the Lions are on the right track to eventually compete for a championship.

During the Lions’ first episode of “Inside the Den” for the 2021 season, Campbell talked about his coaching staff and he is fired up about it.

“It’s a good mix of personalities. They’re all hard workers but man, they’re all team guys. The mesh. The chemistry of the staff has been outstanding,” Campbell said. “It’s been everything I hoped it would be.”

Campell and his staff have not won a single game yet but they sure are winning over the hearts of Lions’ fans.