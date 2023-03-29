Dan Campbell is hyped about Detroit Lions’ defensive additions

The Detroit Lions had a clear plan for the offseason, focusing on improving their defense after finishing the 2020 season ranked 32nd. In the first week of free agency, the Lions added three potential starters in their secondary and re-signed key players. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed his excitement for the improvements, and with the team's young defensive roster showing potential for growth, the future looks promising.

Big Picture: Dan Campbell is fired up about the Detroit Lions defense

The Detroit Lions' struggles in recent seasons can almost always be linked to their defensive performance. However, the team has made significant strides in improving their defense during the offseason, with the addition of key players and the potential for growth from the young defensive roster. Dan Campbell's excitement for the team's improvements shows that the Lions are committed to turning their fortunes around and building a stronger team for the future.

“We’ve got a lot of faith in Alex,” Campbell said at the NFL Owners Meetings. “That’s why we brought him back. He’s the quarterback of our defense. You’ve got Barnes, who’s got another year under his belt. You’ve got Rodriguez, who’s got another year under his belt. You’ve got Hutch, who’s got another year under his belt. You’ve got Alim McNeill, who’s got another year under his belt. We’re getting Charles back. We’re getting Romeo back. Okudah’s got another year under his belt. Jerry has another year under his belt. We’ll get Tracy back. Kerby is getting another year under his belt. We bring in Sutton, We bring in C.J. Moseley, hopefully, he’s going to be ready for the season to start Game 1.

“All of a sudden, man, if we don’t do anything else defensively, we’re going to be better,” Campbell added. “And we’re already working on scheme right now. Aaron Glenn is back there cooking up all kinds of stuff because you have the flexibility to do some things now because of what we’ve done on the backend. That alone, we’re going to be better, and we haven’t even hit the draft yet. Gets me fired up.”

Bottom Line – Lions defense poised for improvement

The Lions' focus on improving their defense during the offseason has already yielded results, with the addition of key players and the potential for growth from the young defensive roster. Dan Campbell's excitement for the team's improvements shows that the Lions are committed to building a stronger team for the future. While there is still work to be done, the Lions' defense looks poised for improvement in the upcoming season.