Dan Campbell is not happy that Ryan Santoso missed GW FG and PAT vs. Steelers

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity to win their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon but, instead, they walked away with a 16-16 tie.

There are plenty of reasons why the Lions could not pull out the victory, including the fact that kicker Ryan Santoso missed an extra point and what would have been a 48-yard game-winning field goal.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he is clearly not happy with Santoso missing the two kicks.

In fact, Santoso may have kicked his way right out of Detroit as Campbell said the team will bring in some kickers for a workout this week.

Dan Campbell said Lions will bring some kickers in for a workout this week after Ryan Santoso missed the potential GW FG and a PAT yesterday. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 15, 2021