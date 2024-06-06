Dan Campbell Is Orchestrating The Perfect Offseason Practice Plan For Detroit Lions





Jared Goff said Dan Campbell has done an amazing job

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently spoke to the media, shedding light on the team’s offseason practice dynamics under head coach Dan Campbell. Goff’s comments provide a glimpse into how Campbell is expertly balancing intensity and improvement during these critical sessions.

Intensity and Focus in Offseason Practices

When asked about the intensity of the offseason practices, Goff explained, “It is dialed back at this time of the year. We’re trying to improve on things, but there are competitive moments that I’m sure you guys are getting a glance into. But yeah, it’s been fun. He’s (Dan Campbell) done a great job of pushing us and pulling us and then telling us when to go and when to pull it back, and it’s been successful up to this point.”

A ‘Get It Right’ Mentality

Goff emphasized that the approach during these practices is centered around improvement and precision. “Yeah, I think that’s always the way it is,” Goff noted. “Especially in the spring, we’re trying to improve on ourselves. Of course, we get competitive with the defense, and they’re competitive with us, and that is fun, but at the end of the day, we’re just trying to… I’m trying to improve as a quarterback, and as our offense, and the defense is focused on themselves as well.”

Competitive Situations with Ben Johnson’s Guidance

The spring practices are not just about refining individual skills but also fostering healthy competition. Goff highlighted the role of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in maintaining this balance. “Yeah, again, kind of like I was telling you earlier, you try to toe that line of like, we are trying to get better, personally, and as an offense. Then you get out there and get into some competitive situations, and the flip kinda switches, the switch kind of flips, and you get excited when plays are made and he’s (Ben Johnson) no different. So yeah, it’s fun, it’s fun to make plays, and it’s fun when he gets excited.”

Accountability and High Standards

A critical aspect of Campbell’s strategy is maintaining high standards and accountability among players and coaches alike. Goff praised Campbell’s ability to keep the team grounded and focused. “Yeah, I think that’s what Dan (Campbell) is so great at,” Goff said. “He certainly knows that what could possibly hurt us is thinking like, ‘Oh, we’ll just show up Week 1 and do it again’. I don’t believe for a second that will be our attitude, but that’s like human nature to think that way.”

“So, he’s been on us and we appreciate it, and we’ve been on ourselves, we’ve been holding each other to a higher standard, and higher accountability, and it’s been fun to see that, see leaders emerge,” Goff continues. “I’m trying every day to be better, myself, and… But yeah, I think Dan kinda makes sure that will never happen.”

“I don’t believe for a second that will be our attitude, but that’s like human nature to think that way.” -Jared Goff on if Dan Campbell will allow the Lions to assume they will repeat what happened in 2023. Via Detroit Lions YouTube

The Big Picture: Building a Winning Culture

Dan Campbell’s offseason practice plan is more than just training sessions; it’s about instilling a culture of continuous improvement and accountability. By carefully balancing intensity and rest, and fostering competition while emphasizing precision, Campbell ensures that the Detroit Lions are not just prepared but are also evolving as a team. The emergence of leaders and the collective drive to be better every day are testament to Campbell’s effective orchestration.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jared Goff discussed the intensity and approach of the Lions’ offseason practices. Dan Campbell is praised for balancing push and pull dynamics, fostering improvement. The practices focus on individual and team growth, with competitive moments. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson plays a key role in maintaining the competitive edge. Accountability and high standards are emphasized to prevent complacency.

The Bottom Line: Preparation and Progress

For the Detroit Lions, the offseason practices under Dan Campbell’s guidance are laying a strong foundation for the upcoming season. Goff’s insights reveal a team that is not only working hard but also working smart, with a clear focus on improvement and readiness. This meticulous approach, paired with the high standards set by the coaching staff, positions the Lions for a promising season ahead.