Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl

Penei Sewell is the only Lions player to make the Pro Bowl Games

On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.

Which Detroit Lions does Dan Campbell should also be in the Pro Bowl Games?

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Campbell said he is “proud of” Frank Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, but he thinks a couple of other Lions should be joining him.

“We had some guys that should’ve been up there with Frank and we’ll move on,” Campbell said.

Campbell says he was surprised that Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker didn’t join Ragnow in the Pro Bowl. “That’s life,” he said. “We’ll go about our business and just continue to try to play good football.

Nation, do you think Sewell and/or Decker should be in the Pro Bowl Games? What about Amon-Ra St. Brown?