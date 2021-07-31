Dan Campbell is thrilled to have Detroit Lions fans at practice

Today, the Detroit Lions will hold their first training camp practice with fans in attendance and new head coach Dan Campbell is fired up.

Prior to practice, Campbell spoke to the media an talked about the opportunity to practice in front of Lions fans for the first time.

“This is our first time to show kind of who we are, what we’re about, the new vibe we’ve got going here in Detroit and what we’re trying to build.”

