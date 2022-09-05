Heading into the offseason, one of the many questions facing the Detroit Lions was who would call the offense in 2022, head coach Dan Campbell or newly promoted offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson?

Though Campbell has not yet made his decision official, his actions have pretty much told us that Johnson will be calling the plays in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

In fact, Campbell has allowed Johnson to call the offense during training camp and during the Lions’ three preseason games so it seems like a foregone conclusion that will continue this coming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Please enable JavaScript Dan Campbell sets the tone for the Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell is trying to keep a secret that everybody already knows

On Monday, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and when asked about who would call the offense on Sunday against the Eagles, he still would not reveal his decision.

“Well, this is going to be interesting to find out,” Campbell said with a sly grin. “I’m excited to know, too.”

Campbell has been complimentary of Johnson during the offseason but he also thinks that he could do a good job calling the plays.

“Yeah, but I am, too,” Campbell said. “So this is going to be good. It’s going to be fun. He’s done a great job.”

As far as Campbell keeping who will be the Lions offensive play-caller in Week 1 a secret, he would not give a straight answer.

“Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know,” Campbell said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m just not quite there yet. I still have this eagerness to want to call it myself and so—man, it’s going to be—I don’t know. It’s going to be good.”