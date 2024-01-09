Dan Campbell is very confident Detroit Lions secondary will fare well vs. Rams

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday with a message of unshakable confidence in his team's secondary. As the Lions prepare for their high-stakes playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, Campbell's faith in his defensive backs sets a determined tone for the upcoming battle.

The Crucial Matchup

The Lions' secondary faces a formidable challenge in containing the Rams' potent aerial attack, led by their former quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, known for his precision and passing prowess, will be targeting two of his key receivers, Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua. Kupp's reputation as one of the NFL's top receivers is well-established, while Nacua has made significant strides in his debut season, presenting a dual threat to the Lions' defense.

Campbell's Take

During the radio interview, Campbell expressed unwavering confidence:

“I'm very confident. Here's why I'm confident. Because that's what it's going to take to win this game. And, they're going to do it. So, we got our hands full,” said Campbell. “Those are both two really good receivers. Certainly, (Cooper) Kupp has got a full resume here. The young guy (Puka Nacua), he's a rookie and has had a really good year in his first year here. And, they got a guy (Stafford) who can throw it. He's highly accurate. He's a highly accurate passer.

“But, man, we got to go to work, you know? We got to challenge these guys, and we got to be able to make our plays on the back end,” Campbell explained further. “We're playing pretty good defense now. We have for a while. We've been aggressive. I think we're physical and disruptive. And, uh, and our back end will be ready, as well.”

The Bottom Line – Lions' Moment of Truth

Dan Campbell's confidence is more than just coach-speak; it's a reflection of the Lions' journey this season and their readiness to face a formidable opponent in the Rams. As the Lions enter the playoffs, their performance against the Rams will be a true test of their progress and resilience. It's a moment of truth for a team that has consistently defied expectations, and a chance for the secondary to prove their mettle on one of the biggest stages in football.