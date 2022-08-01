During the 2021 season, Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans‘ trash became Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions‘ treasure when WR Josh Reynolds was placed on waivers and claimed by Lions’ GM Brad Holmes.

In seven games (5 starts) with the Lions, Reynolds had 19 catches for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns and it was very clear that QB Jared Goff was much more comfortable with his former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams back on the field with him.

During the offseason, the Lions re-signed Reynolds and though they also added Jameson Williams and DJ Chark to the mix, Campbell still thinks Reynolds can have a big season.

Dan Campbell is very excited about Josh Reynolds: ‘He’s a spider of death’

During a press conference during the Detroit Lions’ first week of training camp, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and when it came to talking about WR Josh Reynolds, Campbell got very excited. In fact, Campbell had a few nicknames for Reynolds.

He’s a different athlete, he’s slippery, man. I call him the ‘praying mantis,’ he’s a spider of death,” Campbell said of Reynolds. “He’s just – there’s something about him, so – freaking serpent.

I was pleased with what he was able to do and how he was able to help us towards the end of last year,” Campbell said of Reynolds. “But he came into this spring and caught my eye again and I felt like he even took a step forward from there.

“I like this guy, I’m kind of buying stock on him, I think he could have a big year. He’s a smooth athlete and he’s a grinder, he’s smart and Jared trusts him. And so, I can’t say enough about that room in general and he’s a big piece of that.”

Nation, what are your expectations for Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds in 2022? Do you think he will emerge as one of Dan Campbell’s top players on the offensive side of the ball?

