The Detroit Lions have been waiting all season to get running back Isiah Pacheco on the field, and head coach Dan Campbell finally has some encouraging news.

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Pacheco, who underwent back surgery in September, has yet to make his regular-season debut in a Lions uniform. But according to Campbell, there’s a possibility the former Kansas City Chiefs running back could return before the end of December.

That would give Detroit another experienced offensive weapon just as the NFC playoff race begins heating up.

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, July 31, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters Friday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell offered his latest assessment of Pacheco’s recovery.

“He’s progressing well. Now yeah, I do think there’s a chance we could get him back in late December, mid-December, maybe,” Campbell said Friday.

That represents a more specific target than the one Detroit had been working with earlier this season.

As we previously reported, Pacheco underwent surgery in September to remove a loose body pressing against a nerve in his back. Initial reporting suggested a recovery period of approximately 12 weeks, potentially allowing him to return in early December.

Friday’s comments narrow that window to the middle or the back end of the month, with Campbell naming no firm date.

However, Campbell did not guarantee Pacheco would return this season. His progress will continue to determine when Detroit can safely get him back on the field.

Lions Could Receive Major Boost for Playoff Push

Pacheco was signed during the offseason to provide a physical complement to Jahmyr Gibbs after Detroit traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Instead, Gibbs has handled the bulk of the rushing workload while Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors have helped fill the void.

The Lions have remained productive offensively, but Pacheco’s absence has forced them to navigate the season without the veteran backfield combination they originally envisioned.

According to the team’s own account of Friday’s injury updates, Campbell said Pacheco is doing well in his rehab.

That is encouraging for a player who arrived in Detroit with two Super Bowl championships and 2,537 career rushing yards from his four seasons with Kansas City.

As we previously examined, Pacheco’s absence raised questions about whether Detroit needed additional veteran running back depth behind Gibbs.

Now, the Lions at least have a clearer idea of when their original offseason addition might become available.

What Detroit Can Expect if Pacheco Returns

The biggest question will be how much Pacheco can contribute after missing virtually the entire regular season.

Detroit won’t want to rush him back simply to get him into uniform, especially with the physical demands of his position.

But if the Lions remain in the NFC playoff hunt when December arrives, getting a healthy Pacheco back could provide an important boost.

For now, December is the target, not a promise. But for the first time in weeks, there’s a little more clarity surrounding when Lions fans might finally see Isiah Pacheco in Honolulu blue.